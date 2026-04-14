14.04.2026 19:35:44

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After a flat start, Swiss stocks moved higher and then stayed firm right through the day's session to end on a bright note on Tuesday. The mood in the market remained positive amid optimism about U.S. and Iran holding a fresh round of talks later this week to resolve their conflict.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 123.86 points or 0.94% at 13,269.77 almost near the day's high.

Sika, the top gainer in the SMI index, soared nearly 8% after the company's sales in the first quarter beat expectations.

Givaudan gained about 2.7%. The maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported a 5.2% drop in its first-quarter sales with weak performance in both segments, mainly Taste & Wellbeing.

Regarding the mid and long term ambitions, its 2030 strategy, the firm projects 4% to 6% average like-for-like or LFL sales growth and over 12% average free cash flow over the five-year period.

Amrize, Straumann Holding, Sandoz Group, Lonza Group, Richemont, Alcon and Logitech International gained 2%-2.7%.

Kuehne + Nagel, SGS, Nestle, Partners Group, Sonova, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Julius Baer also posted strong gains.

Swiss Re ended down by about 3.1%. Galderma Group shed nearly 1%, while Novartis ended down by 0.3%.

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