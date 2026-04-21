Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks ended notably lower on Tuesday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session, as uncertainty about U.S.-Iran ceasefire rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 150.08 points or 1.13% at 13,134.14, off the day's low of 13,10759.

Lindt & Spruengli ended down 3.62% and Sandoz Group lost 3.1%. Lonza Group drifted lower by 2.85%.

Nestle, Novartis, UBS Group, Straumann Holding, Galderma Group and Givaudan lost 1.4%-2%. Sonova, Richemont, Alcon, Roche and Schindler Ps also closed notably lower.

Kuehne + Nagel climbed nearly 1.5%. Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swiss Re, VAT Group and Partners Group posted moderate gains.

In economic news, Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased at the end of the first quarter as exports fell amid an increase in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.

The trade balance registered a surplus of CHF 2.7 billion in March, down from CHF 4.3 billion in February. In real terms, exports fell 3.4% monthly in March, while imports climbed by 3.1%. Imports of chemical and pharmaceutical products alone surged 10%.

Nominal exports grew 1%, and imports logged a double-digit growth of 10.1%.

During the first quarter, the total trade surplus of the country was CHF 11.1 billion versus CHF 11.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. In real terms, exports grew 3.7%, while imports were 1.2% lower.