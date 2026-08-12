12.08.2026 20:20:41

Swiss Market Ends Weak

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Wednesday after languishing in negative territory right through the session as investors chose to take some profits amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Worries about Middle East tensions and uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to hurt, but tame inflation data from the U.S. eased concerns about Fed interest rate and helped limit market's downside.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 125.78 points or 0.86% at 14,449.47, off the day's low of 14,413.15.

Logitech International closed nearly 3% down. Geberit, SGS, Lonza Group and Straumann Holding ended down 1.5%-2%.

Nestle, Novartis, Partners Group, Givaudan, Roche, Swiss Life Holding, Julius Baer and Lindt & Spruengli also closed weak.

Kuehne + Nagel climbed 3%. VAT Group gained nearly 2%, while ABB and Sandoz Group finished lower by 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

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