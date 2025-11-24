Swiss Market Settles Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a gradual retreat that resulted in a brief spell along the flat line around noon on Monday, Switzerland market's benchmark SMI recovered and managed to move higher and ended the day's session marginally up thanks to selective buying at a few frontline counters.

Expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and signs of progress in Ukraine peace talks helped keep investor sentiment fairly positive.

The SMI, which advanced to 12,712.12 in early trades, dropped to 12,623.72 around noon, and finally settled at 12,654.12, gaining 21.45 points or 0.17%.

VAT Group climbed 4.2%, Logitech International gained about 3.3% and Holcim closed stronger by 2.53%.

Straumann Holding, ABB, Richemont, Kuehne + Nagel, Sandoz Group, Galderma Group, Givaudan, Partners Group and Swisscom ended higher by 1 to 2.2%.

SGS Group said it acquired the Australian data management firm Information Quality. The transaction is expected to be closed in early 2026. The stock gained about 0.4%.

Julius Baer closed down by 4.4%. The Swiss private bank said it has booked an additional 149 million Swiss francs in loan-loss provisions.

Roche Holding ended 1.49% down, and Geberit lost nearly 1%, while Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Re and Nestle settled modestly lower.

Data from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's non-farm payrolls rose by 0.1% year-on-year to 5.532 million in the third quarter of 2025, easing from an upwardly revised 0.8% increase in the previous period.