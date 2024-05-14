14.05.2024 14:40:10

Syra Health To Serve As Subcontractor For Luke For Defense Health Agency

(RTTNews) - Syra Health Corp. (SYRA) announced on Tuesday that the company is working as a subcontractor for Luke, a primary contractor on a $43 billion Defense Health Agency contract.

This contract, known as the Medical Q-Coded Support and Services - Next Generation Program, involves providing medical staff services at DHA facilities nationwide.

Luke, part of the vendor pool, has been assigned staffing duties for five Defense Health Agency labor markets, which include physicians, nurses, dentists, ancillary services, and medical support personnel.

Syra Health will support Luke by providing contract workers for various healthcare roles at DHA facilities across the United States and its territories.

The contract is set to be active from June 2024 to May 31, 2034.

