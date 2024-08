T-Mobile Revenue Beats Expectations

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), the telecommunications company known for its expansive 5G network, recently announced its Q2 2024 earnings on July 31, 2024. The company exceeded analyst expectations, reporting an EPS of $2.49 against the estimate of $2.28 and generating total revenue of $19.77 billion versus the expected $19.61 billion. This overall strong quarter was marked by robust service revenue growth, industry-best postpaid customer additions, and improved profitability.Source: Analyst estimates for the quarter provided by FactSet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool