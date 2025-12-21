Target Aktie

Target für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064

21.12.2025 03:02:00

Target Operations Reportedly Stabilize After Technology Outage

(RTTNews) - Target Corp.'s online operations have returned to stability following a technology outage that disrupted several key digital functions during the peak holiday shopping period. The disruption affected order pickup, drive-up services, returns, order history, and replenishment functions, causing inconvenience to customers at a critical time, Bloomberg reported citing a memo issued on Saturday by Chief Stores Officer Adrienne Costanzo.

The memo reportedly noted that these services are now performing reliably. The company confirmed that systems have stabilized and are operating normally, ensuring continuity for customers relying on digital channels.

The outage, which occurred on Friday, underscored the importance of resilient technology infrastructure during high-demand retail seasons. Target emphasized that monitoring will continue to maintain operational consistency and prevent further disruptions.

