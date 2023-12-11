Tarsus: TP-03 Phase 2a Clinical Trial Shows Positive Data In MGD In Patients With Demodex Mites

(RTTNews) - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) announced Monday positive topline results from the Ersa Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) in the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease or MGD in patients with Demodex mites.

MGD patients with Demodex mites often present with inflammation of the eyelid margin and blurred vision, which occurs when the meibomian glands are damaged and can result in blockage and/or decreased production of meibum liquid. Without treatment, MGD can lead to permanent changes to the tear film and progressive gland loss.

In the trial, TP-03 was administered twice daily (BID) or three times a day (TID) for 12 weeks.

The company noted that TP-03 demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements compared to baseline in two objective measures of the disease. These include the presence and quality of liquid secretion as measured by the Meibomian Gland Secretion Score (MGSS, scoring range of 0-45), and the number of glands secreting normal (clear) liquid as measured in the central 15 glands of the lower eyelid.

Bobak Azamian, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus, said, "We are encouraged by these early results, which underscore the potential of TP-03 to address the underlying cause of disease. We look forward to further analyzing the data from this trial and continued discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the best path forward for TP-03 in MGD."

TP-03 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023 under the brand name XDEMVY for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

