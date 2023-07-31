Tawn Kelley Elected to Board of Directors of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), announced today the election of Tawn Kelley to its Board of Directors. Ms. Kelley will serve on the company’s Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees.

"We are pleased that our shareholders elected Tawn as the newest member of our Board of Directors, joining Keith Anderson, Michael Berman, Eddie Capel, Michael Kaufman, Erin Mulligan-Nelson, Nikul Patel, Gary Robinette, and Mark Yost, who were all reelected to our Board. Tawn’s background in the residential home construction and real estate industry compliments the skillsets and experiences that our other Directors bring to Skyline Champion,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and CEO. Tawn built Mortgage Funding Direct Ventures from the ground up to an organization that today is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s financial services businesses. Mr. Yost added, "We look forward to drawing on Tawn’s proven entrepreneurial expertise in helping companies execute growth strategies and her extensive knowledge in the production builder developer and home finance space as we continue to grow and create value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Kelley has more than 30 years of experience and is widely recognized for her leadership in the mortgage industry and her service in numerous industry organizations. Currently, as Executive Vice President of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) and President of its Financial Services unit, Ms. Kelley contributes to the executive leadership and is responsible for the management, financial performance and long-term growth strategies of its mortgage, title services and insurance businesses. She joined Taylor Morrison in April 2009 following its acquisition of Mortgage Funding Direct Ventures, the company managed and owned by Ms. Kelley since 2001, which partners with home builders to create in-house mortgage subsidiaries. Prior to founding Mortgage Funding Direct Ventures, she began her mortgage career with NVR Mortgage and Wells Fargo Mortgage. Tawn has dedicated her career to helping builders and families use finance as a tool to achieve the dream of homeownership. She founded Able, Ready, Own (ARO®) in 2011, a proprietary qualification improvement program that to date has provided professional complimentary credit education and services to better position the ability for over 8,500 borrowers to finance a new home.

Ms. Kelley served on the Board of Directors for STORE Capital, a publicly traded REIT in 2020, and was named Chairman of the Board, December 2021 where she recently led the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) to GIC and Oak Street, completed in February 2023.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 44 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731907403/en/