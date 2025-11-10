TDCX recognized as Outstanding Partner at Singapore Airlines’ CEO Service Excellence Award 2025



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 – TDCX, a leading global digital customer experience (CX) solutions firm, was named an Outstanding Partner at the Singapore Airlines' (SIA) CEO Service Excellence Awards 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year that TDCX has received the honor, underscoring the company's commitment and dedication to upholding the airline's service vision through outstanding customer experiences.



The annual ceremony shines a spotlight on CX partners who deliver exceptional service and elevate the customer experience for Singapore Airlines. Mr. Peh Kian Hong, Assistant Director and Ms. Valerie Low, Assistant Manager of the Singapore Airlines account, accepted the award on behalf of TDCX from Mr. Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines.

TDCX was recognized for its role in developing custom technology solutions to enhance service efficiency and responsiveness. With the implementation of the solution, passengers were assisted more quickly and consistently — reducing handling time for certain transactions by 80 per cent from around five minutes to just one. The result is a smoother, faster, and more reliable customer experience that reflects SIA's hallmark standards of excellence.



Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, TDCX said, "At TDCX, we see ourselves as true partners in our clients' success. For more than 18 years, we've had the privilege of supporting Singapore Airlines in delivering the exceptional experiences that travellers around the world associate with its brand. Our relentless pursuit of performance drives us to find new ways to create value — using our experience, creativity, and technology to help bring our clients' service vision to life.



"This recognition from Singapore Airlines is especially meaningful to us. It reflects the strength of our partnership, the trust we've built over nearly two decades, and our shared vision of service excellence. We're proud to continue this journey with Singapore Airlines as it sets the benchmark for world-class service."



The award comes as TDCX



Driving seamless travel experiences through innovation



TDCX has continued to drive efficiency and innovation within SIA's reservation system through the integration of proprietary, in-house–developed tools designed to create a more seamless customer experience. This initiative reduced average handling time by up to five minutes while maintaining a 93% customer satisfaction score. The solution's success prompted adoption by other vendors, as well as Singapore Airlines, reinforcing TDCX's position as a trusted and forward-thinking CX partner.



To learn more about how TDCX helps leading airlines deliver transformative customer experiences, visit

With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach—driven by innovation and operational precision — positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 locations worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States.



For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.



