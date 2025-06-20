TDCX Group acquires SUPA to supercharge AI-enablement platform Chemin



Acquisition strengthens Chemin's capabilities in complex AI data services amid global demand surge SINGAPORE -



As artificial intelligence systems evolve rapidly — from large language models (LLMs) to autonomous agents — the nature of data-related work has grown more specialized and cognitively demanding. What was once simple tagging has shifted toward intricate data interpretation, nuanced prompt engineering, synthetic data validation, and multi-modal reasoning tasks increasingly performed by individuals with advanced academic training, including PhDs, engineers, linguists, and ethicists.



Mr. Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, TDCX Group, said, "The future of customer experience is AI-powered, and AI itself runs on increasingly complex, curated data. SUPA brings us the right capabilities and talent frameworks to fuel that future. By embedding SUPA into Chemin, we're doubling down on our ability to support enterprise and frontier AI labs with world-class data operations."



Mr. Mark Koh, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SUPA, said, "The future of AI is all about the quality of its decisions. At SUPA, we've built a platform that refines raw data into the fuel for smarter, more reliable AI systems. It's about injecting judgment and deep domain expertise at critical points in the data lifecycle. TDCX Group gives us the global platform to scale our model of precision and agility while keeping quality uncompromised."



Ms. Lianne Dehaye, Senior Vice President, and newly appointed Head of Chemin, said, "SUPA immediately enhances our ability to deliver complex data pipelines, whether it's fine-tuning models with domain-specific annotations or deploying PhD-level reviewers for critical edge-case scenarios. We enable intelligent task orchestration that scales reliably, maximizes throughput, and ensures high-quality outputs at every stage of the pipeline."



Chemin, launched earlier this year, serves as a next-generation platform for AI enablement, offering services such as data collection, annotation, model evaluation, red-teaming, and prompt optimization. With SUPA's tech stack and elite talent network now integrated, Chemin is positioned to serve clients developing foundational models, enterprise AI copilots, and safety-critical systems.



This strategic move places TDCX Group at the center of the AI enablement, a sector forecasted to become a multi-billion-dollar global market. As AI adoption accelerates among Fortune 500 companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), to digitally native direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, Chemin, now fortified with SUPA's deep expertise, aims to be a critical enabler of safe, scalable, and sophisticated AI.



TDCX Group will continue investing in an end-to-end AI services portfolio, anchored by robust CX infrastructure, gig-economy flexibility, and now, a deep bench of highly qualified human-in-the-loop talent.



With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach—driven by innovation and operational precision—positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 39 locations worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com. About Chemin Chemin is an AI-enablement company that empowers businesses to realize their AI ambitions. Specializing in large language models (LLMs), Chemin helps companies move faster, think bigger, and build smarter with clean data, cutting-edge infrastructure, and expert talent across 18 countries.



Chemin's access to a vast network of industry specialists such as PhD level professionals provides companies with an edge in their AI-adoption journey. With a blend of human insight and machine intelligence, Chemin makes it possible to scale AI safely and meaningfully. For more information, please visit www.chemin.com. About SUPA SUPA is the definitive choice for building better AI with high-quality labeled data. SUPA's lightning-fast, AI-assisted labeling platform integrates seamlessly with a diverse workforce across APAC. SUPA has spent the last five years labeling over 100 million data points for unicorns, enterprises, and startups worldwide, helping them build award-winning AI products in healthcare, consumer retail, transport (AV), robotics, agriculture, construction, and more. For more information, please visit: www.SUPA.so.

20/06/2025

