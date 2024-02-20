TechnipFMC Declares Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on April 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on March 19, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 18, 2024.

