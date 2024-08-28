|
TechnipFMC to Speak at Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced today that Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 12:40 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
The live webcast will be available at the time of the event and can be accessed at the Investor Relations website. There will be no presentation materials associated with the event. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on this website for 180 days.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.
With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.
Organized in two business segments – Subsea and Surface Technologies – we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.
Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.
TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TechnipFMC.
