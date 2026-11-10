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WKN: 120470 / ISIN: IT0003497168

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10.11.2026 23:32:07

Telecom Italia Reports Wider Loss For 9 Months

(RTTNews) - Telecom Italia S.p.A (TIT) on Tuesday reported a net loss attributable to owners of the parent company of EUR 205 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with a net loss of EUR 109 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The latest figure included a EUR 27 million loss from discontinued operations and related expenses, compared with EUR 56 million in the prior-year period.

Total revenue, including Sparkle discontinued operations, increased 4.7 percent to EUR 10.44 billion from EUR 9.97 billion. EBITDA declined 1.5 percent to EUR 3.053 billion from EUR 3.101 billion, while organic EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, rose to EUR 3.367 billion from EUR 3.289 billion.

EBIT decreased to EUR 851 million from EUR 908 million, representing a decline of 6.3 percent. Operating free cash flow improved to EUR 1.897 billion from EUR 806 million.

TIT.MI closed Tuesday's trading at EUR 5.76, up EUR 0.02 or 0.35 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange.

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