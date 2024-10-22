Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins $91 Million Contract from U.S. Army for Black Hornet 4 Nano-Drones

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has won a five-year contract worth up to $91 million to provide its Black Hornet® 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the United States Army. The advanced nano-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program, Phase II.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022519067/en/

Teledyne FLIR Defense has won a five-year contract worth up to $91 million to provide its Black Hornet® 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the U.S. Army. The advanced nano-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program, Phase II. Soldiers are using the UAVs to augment squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The Black Hornet 4 system is designed to be easy for the soldier to carry, launch quickly, and then provide video and images back to the operator. This capability provides soldiers with situational awareness more safely from a protected position. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne FLIR has received $25 million in initial orders that will cover delivery of the first tranche of Black Hornet 4 drones, as well as controllers, spare parts, and training.

The U.S. Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3 systems for the original SBS program in 2018. Since then, they have placed orders totaling more than $215 million for the multi-faceted drone. Soldiers are using the UAVs to augment squad and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The Black Hornet 4 system is designed to be easy for the soldier to carry, launch quickly, and then provide video and images back to the operator. This capability provides soldiers with situational awareness more safely from a protected position.

"The Black Hornet 4 stands out as the world’s most capable nano-UAS for the world’s most high-risk missions,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "We are honored the Army continues to place its trust in us as drone-of-choice provider for Soldier Borne Sensor, and we’re proud to see our technology making a real difference for warfighters on the battlefield.”

Black Hornet systems are currently being used by more than 40 countries to provide a quick response when soldiers need to collect vital information about the areas they are operating in and moving into.

The award-winning Black Hornet 4 is designed and built by Teledyne FLIR Defense in Norway. Deliveries of the latest SBS Phase II orders began in September.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022519067/en/