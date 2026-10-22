Teleflex Wins FDA Breakthrough Designation For Temporary Coronary Vessel Support

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) to its Freesolve Resorbable Magnesium Scaffold (RMS) for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program aims to accelerate the development, assessment and review of medical devices that have the potential to provide more effective treatment for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions and address unmet clinical needs.

Freesolve RMS uses Teleflex's proprietary BIOmag Magnesium Alloy and BIOlute Bioabsorbable Coating Technology to provide support to blood vessels during and after implantation. According to the company, 99% of the magnesium is resorbed within 12 months, potentially reducing the need for permanent implants.

The technology has demonstrated positive long-term results in the BIOMAG-I First-In-Human study, with a target lesion failure rate of 3.5% at four years and no new clinical events reported between years two and four.

Teleflex said the designation, together with the ongoing BIOMAG-III pivotal trial, could support a future U.S. Premarket Approval (PMA) application and potential commercial availability in the country. The scaffold is currently CE Marked and commercially available in several countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East.

The company added that Freesolve RMS previously received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2024 for below-the-knee applications in patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

TFX closed Wednesday's trading at $130.40, down 0.57%.