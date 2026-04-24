24.04.2026 07:38:06

Telia Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Telia Co. AB (TLSNF, TELIA.ST), a Swedish telecommunications company, on Friday reported its first quarter net income increased compared with the previous year. The company also reiterates full year 2026 service revenue outlook.

First quarter, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 1.66 billion Swedish Kronas from 510 million Swedish Kronas in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.42 Swedish Kronas versus 0.53 Swedish Kronas last year.

EBITDA slid to 7.39 billion Swedish Kronas from 7.94 billion Swedish Kronas in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to 7.94 billion Swedish Kronas from 7.80 billion Swedish Kronas a year ago.

Operating income declined to 3.10 billion Swedish Kronas from 3.60 billion Swedish Kronas in the prior year.

Revenue declined to 19.97 billion Swedish Kronas from 20.04 billion Swedish Kronas in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects service revenue growth, like-for-like, of around 2% adjusted EBITDA growth, like-for-like, of around 3%.

On Thursday, Telia Co. closed trading 2.26% higher at SEK 47.59 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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