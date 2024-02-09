|
09.02.2024 13:19:59
TELUS International Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - TELUS International (TIXT, TIXT.TO) reported that its fourth quarter net income was $38 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $34 million or $0.13 per share last year, with revenue growth outpacing the increase in operating expenses, while higher interest expense and income taxes were offset by impacts from changes in business combination-related provisions related to the revaluation of the provisions for written put options arising from our acquisition of WillowTree.
Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of such items, was $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $95 million in the same quarter of the prior year, with higher operating expenses, interest expense and tax expense outpacing revenue growth.
Revenue for the fourth quarter was $692 million, up $62 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year on a reported basis and 9% on a constant currency basis..
Looking ahead for 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.93 to $0.98, representing growth of 7% to 13%. It projects annual revenue in the range of $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion, representing growth of 3% to 5%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TELUS International (Cda) Inc Registered Shs Reg S Subordinate Votingmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.24
|Ausblick: TELUS International (Cda) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: TELUS International (Cda) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.23
|Ausblick: TELUS International (Cda) präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: TELUS International (Cda) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TELUS International (Cda) Inc Registered Shs Reg S Subordinate Votingmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.