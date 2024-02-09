TELUS International Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TELUS International (TIXT, TIXT.TO) reported that its fourth quarter net income was $38 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $34 million or $0.13 per share last year, with revenue growth outpacing the increase in operating expenses, while higher interest expense and income taxes were offset by impacts from changes in business combination-related provisions related to the revaluation of the provisions for written put options arising from our acquisition of WillowTree.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of such items, was $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $95 million in the same quarter of the prior year, with higher operating expenses, interest expense and tax expense outpacing revenue growth.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $692 million, up $62 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year on a reported basis and 9% on a constant currency basis..

Looking ahead for 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.93 to $0.98, representing growth of 7% to 13%. It projects annual revenue in the range of $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion, representing growth of 3% to 5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com