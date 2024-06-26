|
26.06.2024 17:20:28
Tempus Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Tempus ECG-AF To Detect Patients With AFib Risk
(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc (TEM), Wednesday announced that the company has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Tempus ECF-AF, which utilizes AI to detect patients with increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter or AF, a common cause of stroke.
The technology company stated that the Tempus ECG-AF algorithm is intended to analyze recordings of 12-lead electrocardiogram devices and detect signs associated with a patient experiencing AF within the next 12 months.
The Chicago-based company also noted that this is the first FDA clearance for an AF indication in the "cardiovascular machine learning-based notification software" category.
Currently, Tempus's stock is climbing 2.44 percent, to $25.57 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tempus AImehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tempus AImehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tempus AI
|30,83
|11,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schließlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Markt ging behauptet in den Feierabend. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street notierte am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.