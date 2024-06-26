Tempus Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Tempus ECG-AF To Detect Patients With AFib Risk

(RTTNews) - Tempus AI, Inc (TEM), Wednesday announced that the company has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Tempus ECF-AF, which utilizes AI to detect patients with increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter or AF, a common cause of stroke.

The technology company stated that the Tempus ECG-AF algorithm is intended to analyze recordings of 12-lead electrocardiogram devices and detect signs associated with a patient experiencing AF within the next 12 months.

The Chicago-based company also noted that this is the first FDA clearance for an AF indication in the "cardiovascular machine learning-based notification software" category.

