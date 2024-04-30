|
Tenet Healthcare Raises 2024 Financial Outlook
(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare (THC) said its fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, a $215 million increase. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for fiscal 2024 is anticipated in a range of $8.37 to $9.41. Net operating revenues is expected in a range of $20.0 billion to $20.4 billion.
The company expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $1.58 to $1.98. Net operating revenues is expected in a range of $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion.
First quarter net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders was $2.15 billion, or $21.38 per share, including an after-tax gain of $1.856 billion, or $18.45 per share, associated with previously announced hospital divestitures. This is compared to net income from continuing operations of $143 million or $1.32 per share, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $3.22 compared to $1.42. First quarter net operating revenues increased to $5.37 billion from $5.02 billion.
