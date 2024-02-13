Tennant Company Recognizes K-12 Custodians, Announcing Top 12 Finalists in Fifth Annual Custodians Are Key Campaign

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the finalists in its fifth annual Custodians Are Key program, a recognition campaign that honors and rewards the great work K-12 custodians are doing in schools around the country. This year’s finalists were chosen from a field of nearly 1,400 nominations from around the U.S. and Canada.

"At Tennant, we believe in creating a positive impact by recognizing and honoring those who go above and beyond. These finalists are true leaders, aligning with our mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world,” says Brian Leland, Vice President, General Manager North America. "Our team is in such awe of the past nominees over the last four years, so launching year number five serves as a testament to our enduring commitment to community enrichment. We are privileged to continue highlighting the inspiring and dedicated individuals who play a crucial role in keeping schools clean and fostering a conducive learning environment.”

Finalists Represent the Best of the Best in the U.S. and Canada

Izet S. of St. Ambrose on the Hill, located in Missouri, has spent many years going above and beyond as a maintenance worker. By actively participating in school functions, people feel his positive impact and constant dedication.

DeVante Q. of Paxinosa Elementary, located in Pennsylvania, has been the beloved head custodian for the last decade, ensuring a clean and safe environment. DeVante displays a drive to personally connect with students through mentoring, committee leadership, and coaching basketball.

Crystal I. of Birney Tech Academy, located in California, is a dedicated and cherished figure who creates a welcoming environment. She mentors students and actively participates in various school events and activities, making her an irreplaceable part of Birney Tech Academy.

Chris D. of Stringfellow Elementary School, located in Georgia, is the heart of the school, admired for maintaining spotless spaces, treating students to ice cream, sponsoring children in sports, and serving as a reliable resource for teachers—showcasing a deep devotion to the school’s success.

Austin S. of Berryton Elementary School, located in Kansas, brings consistent positivity and hard work to the school that extends past his custodial work as he creates lasting memories for students and staff with his many unique contributions.

Dan B. of Kellogg High School, located in Idaho, is the dedicated school custodian who goes beyond his traditional duties to create a positive and inclusive atmosphere for all students. From playing upbeat music each morning to providing educational experiences, he sets an uplifting tone each day.

John C. of Slater Middle School, located in Rhode Island, has been an invaluable part of the school for many years with his unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and comfortable learning environment and creating remarkable rapport with staff and students.

Rodger C. of St. Anne’s Catholic Elementary School, located in Ontario, is a unifying force in a large school community where he has created a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere geared toward clean spaces, connection, and progress.

Angie H. of Vermilion Elementary School, located in Ohio, transcends her Facility Manager title as she brings a calm presence to students, ensures well-equipped classrooms, and contributes her many creative talents—making her an indispensable figure to the school.

Danny A. of Frank Kohn Elementary School, located in California, has demonstrated a steadfast and tireless work ethic with his can-do attitude and selfless dedication to assisting teachers with various tasks and keeping the school’s appearance proudly presentable.

Eric D. of Millville Elementary, located in Utah, brings a transformative touch to the school and all those who are part of it. Along with his commitment to maintaining impeccable cleanliness in a bustling environment, he plants trees, provides a well-kept school lawn, and tutors students in the afterschool and summer programs.

Scott S. of Mauston High School, located in Wisconsin, does his best to keep the school running smoothly while managing the custodial staff, positively influencing students’ lives, and helping with emergencies—all while bringing a friendly and humorous disposition to the school halls.

This year’s program began with a call for nominations on Sept. 13, 2023. Nominations closed on Nov. 15, 2023. Tennant selected 12 total finalists, each to be awarded a $500 prize. The campaign will conclude in May 2024, when a single grand-prize winner will be announced. The grand-prize winner will receive a prize valued at $5,000, while the winner’s school receives $10,000. To learn more about Tennant Company’s Custodians Are Key program click here.

