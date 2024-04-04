Teva Announces Strategic Alliance With MAbxience For Oncology Biosimilar Candidate

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and mAbxience have entered a strategic licensing agreement for a biosimilar candidate currently in development for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. mAbxience will leverage its expertise in biosimilar development and its current cGMP-approved facilities in Spain and Argentina, to develop and produce the biosimilar product. Teva will lead the regulatory processes and commercialization in the designated regions. The licensing agreement covers multiple global markets, including in Europe and the United States.

mAbxience is a Spanish-based company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. In 2022, Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma entered into an agreement whereby Fresenius Kabi acquired a majority stake of mAbxience.

