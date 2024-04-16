Teva Confirms Austedo's Effectiveness For HD Chorea With The 4-week Titration Kit

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s (TEVA) U.S. branch, announced a favorable real-world efficacy, safety, compliance, and satisfaction for Huntington's disease or HD segment of the Phase 4 START study, using Austedo or deutetrabenazine tablets.

HD is a fatal, neurodegenerative disease, that can cause cognitive deterioration, behavioral and/or psychological problems and uncontrollable body movements known as chorea - a symptom that can have a significant impact on daily activities like eating or talking.

"90% of HD patients experience chorea, so it's important for patients to have a treatment option that not only helps address symptoms but helps provide a positive patient experience," said CMO Eric Hughes of Teva.

The START study, a Phase 4 investigation into real-world treatment, revealed that nearly 80 percent of HD chorea patients achieved optimal dosing within four weeks using the 4-week Titration Kit.

The company stated that these findings are set to be unveiled at the 2024 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.