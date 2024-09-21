Teva : New Data Offer Insights On Switching Schizophrenia Patients To UZEDY From Perseris

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), presented data informing clinical strategies for switching patients to UZEDY, an extended-release injectable suspension of risperidone for subcutaneous use every one or two months for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, from a once-monthly subcutaneous injection of Perseris (RBP-7000).

Schizophrenia is a complex medical condition that may require switching from an oral option or between different long-acting injectable options during the patient treatment journey. These data further clinical understanding of optimal treatment strategies when switching to UZEDY from Perseris.

The company noted that new data demonstrated switching to UZEDY at four weeks after the last dose of once-monthly RBP-7000 provided the most comparable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile based on relevant simulations, with comparable doses identified.

