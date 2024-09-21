|
21.09.2024 15:17:26
Teva : New Data Offer Insights On Switching Schizophrenia Patients To UZEDY From Perseris
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), presented data informing clinical strategies for switching patients to UZEDY, an extended-release injectable suspension of risperidone for subcutaneous use every one or two months for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, from a once-monthly subcutaneous injection of Perseris (RBP-7000).
Schizophrenia is a complex medical condition that may require switching from an oral option or between different long-acting injectable options during the patient treatment journey. These data further clinical understanding of optimal treatment strategies when switching to UZEDY from Perseris.
The company noted that new data demonstrated switching to UZEDY at four weeks after the last dose of once-monthly RBP-7000 provided the most comparable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile based on relevant simulations, with comparable doses identified.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich schwächer. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Freitag im Plus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Freitag uneins.