Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
26.10.2025 19:48:51
Texas Wealth Firm Exits Goldman’s High-Yield Nasdaq ETF After Strong Run
On Thursday, B&D White Capital Company, LLC, disclosed it sold out its entire stake in the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) for an estimated $17.5 million.According to a filing disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Texas-based B&D White Capital Company, which does business as Coyle Capital, sold its entire holding of 351,699 shares in the Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ). The estimated transaction value based on average quarterly pricing was $17.5 million. The fund reported no remaining shares in GPIQ as of September 30.Top holdings after the filing:
