Thalassa Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QGCH / ISIN: VGG878801114
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14.05.2026 11:57:15
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Notice of AGM
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Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (the “Meeting”) of Thalassa Holdings Ltd (the “Company”) will be held at Anjuna, 28 Avenue de la Liberté, 06360 Eze, France on 17 June 2026 at 11:30 am (CEST) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
Dated 14 May 2026
By Order of the Board
Notes
Alternatively, you can appoint a proxy electronically via the Investor Centre so as to have been received by the Company’s registrars not less than 48 hours (excluding weekends and public holidays) before the time appointed for the meeting or any adjournment of it. Investor Centre is a free app for smartphone and tablet provided by MUFG Corporate Markets (the company's registrar). It allows you to securely manage and monitor your shareholdings in real time, take part in online voting, keep your details up to date, access a range of information including payment history and much more. You may access the Investor Centre via a web browser at: https://uk.investorcentre.mpms.mufg.com/.
The Board encourages all shareholders to vote. Shareholders will find a Proxy form, online, in the Investor Relations section under the ‘Reports and Documents’ menu. In the event that you hold your interest in Thalassa Holdings Ltd in CREST and wish to vote, but are not expecting to use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service as set out in notes 5, 6 and 7 above, you will need to contact your custodian or nominee (bank, broker, fund manager for example). Alternatively, for further information or assistance in voting you can contact MUFG Corporate Markets via email at shareholderenquiries@cm.mpms.mufg.com or on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Monday to Friday between 0900 and 1730. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|427426
|EQS News ID:
|2327714
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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14.05.26
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
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