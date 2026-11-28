Quantum computing has the potential to be the next big technological breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI), but stocks in the sector have not been spared in the recent tech stock sell-off. This could open the opportunity to buy a few top names in the sector.

Given that quantum computing is still in its infancy and no technology or company has yet to rise to the top, I prefer to take more of a basket approach and recommend investors hold small positions in several quantum computing stocks. Here are three I would be buying on the sell-off.

One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to creating a quantum computer is accuracy, and this is an area where IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) shines. Through its combination of using a trapped-ion approach with microwave antennas embedded in its chips, the company has attained the highest two-qubit gate fidelity with its hardware in the sector at 99.99%. Meanwhile, the company has seen strong improvement in quantum error correction (QEC), demonstrating a real-time QEC decoder that runs on a conventional central processing unit.

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