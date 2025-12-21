:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.12.2025 16:50:00
The 3 Deep Learning Stocks That Could Be Worth 50% More by 2027
2025 is nearly over, and despite the strong year, many investors are biting their fingernails over the prospects for 2026. Will the artificial intelligence (AI) boom continue despite talks of a bubble and debt investors recently balking at funding large-scale data centers? Whom will President Donald Trump pick as the new Federal Reserve chair, and will the new nominee be independent?Short-term concerns always dominate headlines and investors' mindsets in the moment, but real long-term outperformance comes from taking a broader mindset and looking at the big picture.Assuming the AI buildout continues apace and AI usage increases over the next several years -- and there's no evidence AI adoption is slowing at all -- these three artificial intelligence stocks still look like they have upside. In fact, there's a case for 50% upside for each in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
