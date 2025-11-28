NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.11.2025 12:30:00
The 4 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
The market is full of great deals for investors to take advantage of before 2026 arrives. Several companies are benefiting from the AI race, and these are the ones investors should be focused on scooping up right now.At the top of my buy list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). All four of these businesses have roles to play in the AI race, and each is slated to have a potentially fantastic 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
