Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.12.2025 15:00:00
The AI Bubble Is Popping: Why These Stocks Are Crashing
In this video, I will explain why Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), Iren, CoreWeave, and other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have recently pulled back. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 15, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!