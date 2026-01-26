Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.01.2026 15:35:00
The AI Infrastructure Stock That's About to Flip the Script
Just a few years ago, the memory market was in bad shape. Both the DRAM (dynamic random access memory) and NAND (flash memory) markets were oversupplied, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) saw its revenue cut nearly in half in fiscal 2023. Meanwhile, its debt ballooned to over $13 billion. Fast forward to 2026, and the company is entering what looks to be a memory super-cycle, completely flipping the script from just a few years prior. As the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout continues to ramp up, Micron is one of the best-positioned companies in the space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
