Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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20.07.2026 19:49:24
The Anthropic IPO Could Come by October. Will It Do Better Than SpaceX?
The largest initial public offering (IPO) is in the books with Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, officially beginning trading last month. There are, however, a couple of highly anticipated IPOs still expected to come this year, including OpenAI and Anthropic, two big players in artificial intelligence (AI).Both companies are expected to go public in the near future, and while there's no word on when OpenAI's stock might begin trading, Anthropic's IPO could be coming soon, potentially by October. Could it be a great buying opportunity, and will it do better than SpaceX?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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