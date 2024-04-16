|
16.04.2024 12:44:50
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $953 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $911 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.53 billion from $4.42 billion last year.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $953 Mln. vs. $911 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of New York Mellonmehr Nachrichten
|
15.04.24
|Ausblick: Bank of New York Mellon stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel Bank of New York Mellon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bank of New York Mellon von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Kaum Veränderungen: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Montagmittag seitwärts (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 steigt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Bank of New York Mellonmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of New York Mellon
|50,55
|-0,24%