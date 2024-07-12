|
12.07.2024 12:43:22
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $4.60 billion from $4.50 billion last year.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.50 Bln last year.
