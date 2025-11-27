NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
27.11.2025 14:00:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Crypto prices have struggled in recent weeks as investor sentiment has soured. Lead crypto Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has dropped over 20% in the past two months. If you've been waiting on the sidelines watching prices power inexorably upwards, the current dip may well be a buying opportunity.Sure, people are nervous and prices may fall further. All cryptocurrencies carry risk. But -- unlike many other cryptocurrencies -- until now, Bitcoin has always recovered and gone on to set new highs. It's the biggest, most established crypto with the most staying power. In uncertain times, that's pretty appealing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
