NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
16.11.2025 17:23:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy with $100 Right Now
The crypto market is stumbling again. Chart patterns from the first three Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving cycles suggest that it's a little early to enter the next crypto winter, but you know what they say about "past performance" and "future results." In particular, I cringed a bit when I wrote "chart patterns" above -- that's uncomfortably close to the questionable field of technical analysis.This cycle really looks different from the previous ones, due to big changes in the market itself. The long-awaited appearance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024 was a game-changer, first for Bitcoin investors and then for the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) market. The current government provides more support for cryptocurrencies than earlier regimes, launching initiatives like the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the stablecoin-friendly GENIUS Act.Image source: Polkadot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
