NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.11.2025 12:41:00
The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $500 Now
As a result of the latest sell-off in the crypto market, it might seem like it's close to impossible to find a cryptocurrency capable of rising in price by the end of the year. Across the board, top cryptocurrencies are down anywhere from 10% to 30% over the past 30 days.But there's one cryptocurrency that stands out as a potential bargain. It's now almost 25% below its all-time high from just one month ago, and has one of the best historical track records in the crypto market. Yes, I'm talking about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).If history is any guide, any dip in the price of Bitcoin usually turns out to be a fantastic buying opportunity. That's because, over the course of the past 15 years, Bitcoin has been on a clear upward trajectory. Thus, buying the dip usually becomes a great opportunity to load up on Bitcoin at a bargain price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
