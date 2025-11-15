NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
15.11.2025 09:55:00
The Best Space Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Many space-oriented stocks went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). That process was faster and simpler than filing a traditional initial public offering (IPO), but it also allowed those start-ups to set ambitious pre-merger forecasts that weren't permitted in IPO filings.Those SPAC-backed space stocks initially attracted a lot of attention, but most of them failed to live up to their own rosy expectations. Many of those companies went bankrupt, were derailed by regulatory challenges, pivoted toward other industries, or went private again.Today, only a handful of those SPAC-backed space stocks remain. One of those stocks is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a developer of reusable orbital rockets. Last October, I called it the best space stock for a speculative $500 investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
