NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.12.2025 21:40:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
It has been another good year for the stock market, with the S&P 500 index entering the third year of its bull run a couple of months ago. Despite a shaky start to the year, major indexes quickly found their footing and are up impressively in 2025 as of this writing.The Nasdaq Composite index is up almost 20% this year, indicating that technology stocks have enjoyed another decent year. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index is also sitting on healthy gains of 16%. The good news for investors is that the S&P 500 index is expected to hit a level of 7,500 after a year, according to HSBC, a potential upside of 10% from current levels.Deutsche Bank has a more ambitious S&P 500 forecast of 8,000 by the end of 2026. HSBC points out that artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to play an essential role in driving the stock market higher in 2026. That's why it would be a good idea to take a closer look at AI stocks that are playing a key role in this industry and can soar higher in the new year.
