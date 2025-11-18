NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
18.11.2025 09:45:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 In Right Now
Any amount is enough to get started investing, since these days, most brokerages offer fractional shares. If you have $50 today and can set aside $50 every month, over time, your nest egg can become quite comfortable.Clearly, though, if you have $50,000 to invest today, the market is your oyster. If you have that much to invest, you can create a full, diversified portfolio that could lead to millionaire status if you hold for many years and consistently add funds.I recommend a mix of excellent low-risk growth stocks, value stocks, and safe stocks. Walmart (NYSE: WMT), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) are great stocks that can be a valuable part of a wealth-generating portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,50
|-1,87%