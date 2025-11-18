NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
18.11.2025 10:40:00
The Best Vanguard ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is hovering near all-time highs. The index's advance has been driven by a small number of very large technology stocks. If you are a long-term investor, history suggests that buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that follows the S&P 500 index is probably a good choice, even at today's lofty levels.But if you have a hard time putting money to work in that index today, you may be best off considering Vanguard High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM). Here's why.If you are looking to buy an S&P 500 index fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a solid, low-cost option. However, it is important to understand what the exchange-traded fund is actually doing. The obvious answer is that it tracks the S&P 500 index, but that isn't enough information. You have to take it to the next level: What is the index doing?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
