The Cannabist Company Announces Ticker Symbol Change on OTC Markets to CBSTF

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "CCHWF”, will begin trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "CBSTF” effective today, Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The change in symbol on OTC Market aligns with the recently announced name change from Columbia Care Inc. to The Cannabist Company, as well as the change in ticker symbol on the Cboe Canada to "CBST”, which was effective as of Thursday, September 21, 2023. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol changes.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

