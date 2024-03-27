|
27.03.2024 12:01:00
The Cannabist Company to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 9, 2024
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) ("The Cannabist Company” or the "Company”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2024.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
To access the live conference call via telephone, participants must pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfbc1d32a8ce54b7387a246b51046cefa. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.cannabistcompany.com/ or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ccsxarjo.
A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.
About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)
The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327246689/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc Regsitered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.03.24
|Ausblick: The Cannabist Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: The Cannabist Company präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.23
|Ausblick: The Cannabist Company öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: The Cannabist Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc Regsitered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.