WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

05.12.2025 07:12:00

The Cryptocurrency That Could Be About to Explode 1,000%

It's easy for crypto investors to forget about Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). It's down almost 30% in 2025 as I write this. At a current price of $140, Solana is trading well below its all-time high of $294 from January.However, Solana is one of the rare high-market-cap cryptocurrencies capable of explosive 1,000% growth in a single year. Take 2023, for example. Solana skyrocketed in value by an eye-popping 924%. Could it happen again? Yes, and here's why.Solana's primary competitor right now is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the $375 billion behemoth that ranks behind only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of market cap. By comparison, Solana is relatively tiny at just $75 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
