:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
05.12.2025 07:12:00
The Cryptocurrency That Could Be About to Explode 1,000%
It's easy for crypto investors to forget about Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). It's down almost 30% in 2025 as I write this. At a current price of $140, Solana is trading well below its all-time high of $294 from January.However, Solana is one of the rare high-market-cap cryptocurrencies capable of explosive 1,000% growth in a single year. Take 2023, for example. Solana skyrocketed in value by an eye-popping 924%. Could it happen again? Yes, and here's why.Solana's primary competitor right now is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the $375 billion behemoth that ranks behind only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of market cap. By comparison, Solana is relatively tiny at just $75 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!