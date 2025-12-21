:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
21.12.2025 21:04:00
The Cryptocurrency That Could Be About to Explode 1,000%
It's slim pickings in the crypto market right now, with nearly every cryptocurrency down 25% or more over the past 90 days. But if you're willing to dig for bargains and hold your nose at the same time, it's possible to come up with some potential blockbuster plays for 2026.My favorite pick right now is Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET), down 68% over the past 90 days, and more than 80% for the year. This is exactly the type of beaten-down cryptocurrency that could be ready to explode higher by 1,000% or more over the next 12 months.In order for any cryptocurrency to soar 1,000% or more within a relatively short period of time, it needs to meet a few key criteria. First of all, it needs to be dirt cheap -- that's the only way to attract speculative retail money. So, as a first cutoff, let's narrow our search to beaten-down cryptos trading for $1 or less.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.