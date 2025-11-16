NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
16.11.2025 12:59:00
The Days of the 5% APY CD Are Over: Here's Where to Put Your Money Now
In 2023 and 2024, it was fairly easy to secure a certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 5% or more. That's because the Federal Reserve was aggressively upping key interest rates to combat inflation. And while there are still high interest rate CDs available, most offer yields closer to 3% or 4%.Still want to earn 5% or more on your money with minimal risk? One investment vehicle in particular stands out.As the old saying goes, there's no such thing as a free lunch. As interest rates fall for CDs, the only way to maintain high income potential is by adding a bit of risk. But fear not: You don't need to risk everything for an extra percentage point or two. Just take a look at the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VWOB).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
