IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
29.10.2025 08:51:00
The Donald Trump Administration May Want Stakes in Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum -- and That May Be Terrible News
Though artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest game-changing innovation on Wall Street since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s, it's not the only next-big-thing trend fueling investor excitement at the moment. The evolution of quantum computing is playing a close second fiddle to AI.Investors need only look at the trailing-12-month returns of quantum computing pure-play stocks to gauge the level of excitement for this innovation. Shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have respectively soared by 284%, 3,140%, 2,760%, and 1,310%.Quantum computers have the potential to tackle complex problems that today's classical computers wouldn't be able to solve in our lifetime, or flat-out can't do. This includes running molecular simulations to help drug developers target treatments, assisting cybersecurity companies to make their platforms more secure, and speeding up the learning process of AI algorithms. It's a technology with high-ceiling potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQ Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25