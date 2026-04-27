Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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27.04.2026 18:38:00

The First 5 Quantum Computing Stocks I'd Buy If I Were Starting From Scratch

Quantum computing isn't some far-fetched technology that seems like it belongs in a sci-fi movie. It's real technology that's already being used in some industries with success, and widespread quantum computing isn't that much farther in the future.This makes it vital for investors to position their portfolio for success now, as the hype behind quantum computing could cause a handful of these stocks to skyrocket once the market wakes up to the potential of its widespread usage.If I were starting my portfolio over, I'd scoop up these five quantum computing stocks today. While this investment portfolio is quantum-focused, I think it has what it takes to outperform the market over the long haul as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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