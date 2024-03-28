The First Bancorp Declares First Quarter Dividend

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2024.

"I'm pleased to announce a first quarter dividend of 35 cents per share", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The quarterly dividend remains an important component of the value we offer our shareholders. Based on the March 27, 2024 closing price of $23.89 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.40 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.86%."

The First Bancorp, headquartered in Damariscotta, Maine, is the holding company for First National Bank. Founded in 1864, the Bank serves Mid-Coast and Down East Maine with eighteen offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Waldo and Washington Counties. The Bank provides a full range of consumer and commercial banking products and services. First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, provides investment management and trust services from five offices in Lincoln, Knox, Penobscot and Hancock Counties.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements: except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially, as discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Category: Dividends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328725276/en/