|
11.04.2024 04:15:11
The First Thai Super Star Solo Concert 'BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024' Held Successfully in Galaxy Arena
|
Macau's newest and largest indoor arena becoming the hottest spot for international superstars, attracting music buffs from Thailand and across the globe with impressive lineup of performancesMACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 - Thai actor and singer Billkin succeeded his first solo concert "BILLKIN TEMPO TOUR 2024" at Galaxy Arena, Macau's newest and largest indoor venue. On the night of the show, the rising superstar treated fans to a captivating performance with over 20 of his hit songs, including "Daily Magic", "Mr.Everything," and "FIRE BOY". With his flawless vocals echoing through the high quality surround sound system at Galaxy Arena, local and international fans were immersed in Billkin's unique musical universe. The concert culminated in a rousing rendition of "Always Beautiful" marking a triumphant close to Billkin's solo concert in Macau.
Billkin expressed his excitement about staging his first solo concert in Macau and performing at the city's newest and largest venue. He felt honored and was happy to meet his fans from around Asia in Macau. It was a very special night for him to be with his fans from many countries around the world at the Galaxy Arena. Most of the shows were similar to his previous concerts, but the atmosphere in Macau was unique and different from other cities.
"I'd like to thank my fans for their constant support. It's a very exciting experience for me to perform at this biggest and newest arena in Macau. The grandeur of the venue, the facilities, the stage, and the production team's devotion have impressed me," Billkin said. "I hope the concert made my international fans happy like me. I was delighted to hear them sing along in Thai. I felt their great love for me. It is not easy to remember lyrics that are not in your language. But my fans could do it and sang along impressively."
As the landmark of art and entertainment in Macau, Galaxy Arena is the rising hot spot for entertainment buffs, dishing out nonstop thrills for globetrotting tourists. Since its grand opening last year, the venue has been rocking with sold-out concerts by international stars such as the world-renowned K-Pop superstar BLACKPINK, global megastar Jackson Wang and American rock band One Republic. The 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is nestled with Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, covers 1.1 million square meters of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau, including 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels, 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck, over 120 dining options and award-winning luxury lifestyle shopping destination, Galaxy Promenade. It is a spectacular location for travelers from Thailand and around the world, offering the best of leisure memory with its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, serving guests to experience the true warmth and intuitive hospitality of Asia.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular
News Source: Galaxy Macau
11/04/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
|4,68
|-1,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.